Colony on Dura Lands





A Zionist colony has been established on the lands of the village of Dura, south of Hebron, stealing thousands of dunams of Palestinian land. A Zionist army camp will be transformed into this new colony.

Interview: Imad Abu Hawash: Researcher at the Palestinian Center for Human Rights

Reporting: Sari Jaradat

Filmed: 24/02/2025

