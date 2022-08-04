Community Mind Manipulation: Now for Sale!

The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me for this episode of Rotten To The Core for an eye opening report on the push to advance mental health tyranny. At the head of this is New Mentality Inc., but ultimately this is being pushed by government against the people. The government was never authorized to be involved in health, much less mental health. Do we really want the nuts running the nut house? Sadly, they have been running things.

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