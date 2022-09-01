Electric Influenza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This may start out as if it has unecessary info at first, but the introductory few minutes is much needed groundwork to better understand the previously hidden history of how man saw "influenza"-labelled illnesses appear in recent centuries.
Using the meatier parts of an interview with Arthur Firstenberg, this video is a strong way to show that all claimed influenzas and viruses are not pathogens or contagions, but the result of a man-poisoned terrain and environment (compounded by a corrupt health system, of course).