Electric Influenza

This may start out as if it has unecessary info at first, but the introductory few minutes is much needed groundwork to better understand the previously hidden history of how man saw "influenza"-labelled illnesses appear in recent centuries.

Using the meatier parts of an interview with Arthur Firstenberg, this video is a strong way to show that all claimed influenzas and viruses are not pathogens or contagions, but the result of a man-poisoned terrain and environment (compounded by a corrupt health system, of course).