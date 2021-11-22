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Mark Moss: How to Prepare for the Great Reset
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103 views • November 22, 2021
From Palisades Gold Radio
Tom welcomes a new guest to the program Mark Moss. Mark is an investor, strategist, founder of the "Market Disruptors" and a nationally syndicated radio host.
To subscribe to our newsletter and get notified of new shows, please visit http://palisadesradio.ca
Mark begins by explaining the intent and background of those behind the "Great Reset" agenda. This agenda is being promoted by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Mark Carney. He recommends people read the books by Mr. Schwab and Mark Carney and consider what they are saying carefully.
Mark explains why these non-governmental organizations are dangerous because no one votes for them and they have no accountability. Much of the world is being overtaken by central banks and corporations. They are usurping the power of the nation-state through various "world" organizations like the WHO and IMF.
Klaus and company have made several predictions including that by 2030 "You'll own nothing and you will be happy." They are also promoting ideas like there will be no more fossil fuels and that people shouldn't eat meat. The "Fourth Industrial Revolution" book describes a merger of man and machine. Essentially, the connecting of individuals directly to a global A.I. cloud.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8MdJyc_M5w
Tom welcomes a new guest to the program Mark Moss. Mark is an investor, strategist, founder of the "Market Disruptors" and a nationally syndicated radio host.
To subscribe to our newsletter and get notified of new shows, please visit http://palisadesradio.ca
Mark begins by explaining the intent and background of those behind the "Great Reset" agenda. This agenda is being promoted by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Mark Carney. He recommends people read the books by Mr. Schwab and Mark Carney and consider what they are saying carefully.
Mark explains why these non-governmental organizations are dangerous because no one votes for them and they have no accountability. Much of the world is being overtaken by central banks and corporations. They are usurping the power of the nation-state through various "world" organizations like the WHO and IMF.
Klaus and company have made several predictions including that by 2030 "You'll own nothing and you will be happy." They are also promoting ideas like there will be no more fossil fuels and that people shouldn't eat meat. The "Fourth Industrial Revolution" book describes a merger of man and machine. Essentially, the connecting of individuals directly to a global A.I. cloud.
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8MdJyc_M5w
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