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FIRST WAVE OF VACCINE AFFECTED 'PANDEMIC BABIES' ARE BORN AND THEY ARE "BUILT COMPLETELY DIFFERENT"
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1055 views • September 26, 2021
A Midwife Testifies That Some of the Babys Being Born From Parents Who Are Both Vaccinated Are "Built Completely Different"
Mirrored From the Exceptional Wardo Rants Channel ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/NH4sX1DYPBQ7/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.websi....te/@Harry_knowledge1
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/chan....nels/harryknowledge1
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
TealJade0617: "My understanding is that DNA has a cosmic significance. If this has been interfered with and growing fetuses are unable to receive "regular" spiritual beings to incarnate, we may find that eventually the babies are named as something other than homo sapiens sapiens. They may turn out to be factually and genetically different with an alteration to certain chromosomes, such as chromosome 8. If fertility is affected, they may be hybrids and patent-able."
Mirrored From the Exceptional Wardo Rants Channel ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/NH4sX1DYPBQ7/
(All Content Posted To This Channel Will Be Duplicated At The Sites Below)
ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.websi....te/@Harry_knowledge1
ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/chan....nels/harryknowledge1
GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home
BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/
TealJade0617: "My understanding is that DNA has a cosmic significance. If this has been interfered with and growing fetuses are unable to receive "regular" spiritual beings to incarnate, we may find that eventually the babies are named as something other than homo sapiens sapiens. They may turn out to be factually and genetically different with an alteration to certain chromosomes, such as chromosome 8. If fertility is affected, they may be hybrids and patent-able."
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