© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Plandemic
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
4506 views • October 11, 2020
Humanity is currently being imprisoned under the specter of a manufactured and carefully planned pandemic, which is no more lethal than the Seasonal Flu. People everywhere are being arrested for surfing in the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry people are rioting for food. Lives are being unnecessarily destroyed. The mainstream propaganda media has generated so much confusion and fear that people are now begging for salvation in the form of a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with these experimental poisons will be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this is not a synopsis for a new horror movie. This is our current reality.
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.