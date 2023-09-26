Tom Renz | A Small and Fearless Minority

What does the Ken Paxton impeachment effort and the failure of the GOP to get anywhere on the Pentagon funding have in common? Well…. there’s a lot of RINO’s involved.



We have two very different examples of two very different situations where in both instances we have RINO’s vs. Patriots. In both instances the patriots were greatly outnumbered yet they were willing to fight. Down in Texas of all places, red red Texas they were trying to impeach AG Ken Paxton. Now the word is and Paxton said that he believes this came from Biden and that Biden told the RINO Speaker of the House what to do. This is not an uncommon thing folks, it’s like Missouri they’ve got a RINO there too. The minority party frequently has a lot to say about who’s going to be the speaker in these state house races, why is that? What happens in the state house races is there’s rarely party discipline at that level like it is at the federal level. That means getting all the republicans to vote in a block for a single person is tough. What will happen is instead of getting the best republican the democrats will say, “we’re going to vote for this guy, or for that guy” and so even though they are the minority they get to pick who the leader is because they will vote in a block for someone. The republican they are going to vote for only needs a handful of republican votes. Like I said, a lot of republican states have this problem.



In Texas they have 150 house members and 65 are democrats, if those 65 vote in a block you only need 10 or 11 republicans and you have a speaker. They can whisper sweet nothings in some leftist republicans ears and that guy only has to get a handful of other RINO’s and he’s golden.



In DC we are coming to the end of this appropriations mess, we are getting to the point where we have to have some way to deal with this. The terrible end of world shut down is inevitable, in my mind I think a shut down is a great idea, less spending, less debt, I’m all in favor of it. McCarthy the sell out, the guy who has still not released the J6 tapes, and has not followed through on ANYTHING has put this Pentagon thing out. He put this out there to say, “if the republicans don’t vote for it they aren’t voting to defend our country.” The patriots who actually don’t want to be leftists were smart, to get this bill up for a vote it has to go through certain procedures and policies. The patriots decided to vote with the democrats to make sure this couldn’t get a vote on the floor all to prevent McCarthy from throwing his own republican people under the bus. God bless them.



Here’s the thing, you want to know what’s in this bill? Funding to Ukraine… more funding to Ukraine. McCarthy: Why do you want to pass a bill that’s going to send more money to a country that has Nazi’s in their military, despite the fact that we are broke? Oh and by the way where’s the J6 tapes? Folks you can make a difference, the real story here is whether it’s Ken Paxton in Texas or a few patriots in Washington, you don’t have to be the majority, you just have to be fearless.



