FBI raids Mar-A-Lago President Trumps home, time to Galvanize and take a stand.

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The FBI did the unthinkable raiding President Trumps home today in Florida. No President or Ex-President in history has ever had their home raided not even the Clintons... It is a weaponized political hit on President Trump and you and me. Sorry a few errors (all videos are uncut, non-edited) Transhuman not transgender