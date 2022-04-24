Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Maternal Mortality (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.28.17)

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The show's title is Maternal Mortality.
Maternal Mortality Increases 6 fold since the Advent of Prenatal Care. Here’s How. Tune in as Dr Daniels gives blow by blow of a case study provided by the Medical Industrial Complex itself. Tune in. Think Happens.
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