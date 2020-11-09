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LOU DOBBS TONIGHT Investigates the election
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81 views • November 09, 2020
Attorney Sidney Powell and Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discuss the software that was used in cheating, and there is proof, and this will head to the courts Next Week
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