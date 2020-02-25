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President TRUMP is UPSET with NASA! "Why Can't You Go to the Moon or Mars?"
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351 views • February 25, 2020
Originally Premiered on YouTube on Jan 23, 2019 with 244.8K views!
Trump had apparently been pestering Lightfoot about a NASA Mars mission for several minutes before the cameras started rolling:
“Sims wrote that he leaned in toward Lightfoot and made him an offer. ‘But what if I gave you all the money you could ever need to do it?’ Trump asked. ‘What if we sent NASA’s budget through the roof, but focused entirely on that instead of whatever else you’re doing now. Could it work then?”
Lightfoot told him he was sorry, but he didn’t think it was possible. This left Trump “visibly disappointed,” Sims wrote. “But I tried to refocus him on the task at hand. We were now about 90 seconds from going live.”
After officials finally convinced a crestfallen Trump that they couldn’t put a man on Mars by 2020 just for him, he distractedly strode over to a bathroom mirror, looked at his reflection, and muttered, “Space Station, this is your President,” according to Sims.
They say 2030 but it will not happen.
https://www.rawstory.com/2019/01/space-station-president-bizarre-tale-trumps-childlike-obsession-getting-mars/
https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/trump-science-advisor-denies-apollo-moon-landings-ever-happened/
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
Trump had apparently been pestering Lightfoot about a NASA Mars mission for several minutes before the cameras started rolling:
“Sims wrote that he leaned in toward Lightfoot and made him an offer. ‘But what if I gave you all the money you could ever need to do it?’ Trump asked. ‘What if we sent NASA’s budget through the roof, but focused entirely on that instead of whatever else you’re doing now. Could it work then?”
Lightfoot told him he was sorry, but he didn’t think it was possible. This left Trump “visibly disappointed,” Sims wrote. “But I tried to refocus him on the task at hand. We were now about 90 seconds from going live.”
After officials finally convinced a crestfallen Trump that they couldn’t put a man on Mars by 2020 just for him, he distractedly strode over to a bathroom mirror, looked at his reflection, and muttered, “Space Station, this is your President,” according to Sims.
They say 2030 but it will not happen.
https://www.rawstory.com/2019/01/space-station-president-bizarre-tale-trumps-childlike-obsession-getting-mars/
https://worldnewsdailyreport.com/trump-science-advisor-denies-apollo-moon-landings-ever-happened/
Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book available now! https://celebratetruth.org/
Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
CELEBRATE TRUTH ✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/Celeb... ROBBIE DAVIDSON ✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support
▪ Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join
Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE! Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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