The Rivers - Dream On

Music Video: Dream On by The Rivers
I'm making videos for songs I wrote and recorded between 1998-2000 using Public Domain movies with no copywrite. The song has been restructured with piano and percussion added. The footage is from the film The Man With The Golden Arm (1955) which is in the public domain and not under copywrite.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Man_with_the_Golden_Arm
This is the sixth music video I've done and there's more info on them here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/latest-news/
You can listen to the other songs here:
https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/
Song written by Steven Broome & Paul Frodsham
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.