🔥Artillerymen of the 120th artillery brigade of the 41st Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Armed Forces successfully hit the crossing of the nationalists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine across the stallion river in the Makeevka area in the direction of Svatovo-Kremennaya.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.