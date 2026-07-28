RT News - July 28 2026 2PM GMT

July 28, 2026

rt.com





A Ukrainian drone slams into an apartment building in the Moscow region - as more than 390 UAVs attacked the area overnight. Most were downed before reaching their targets. The Iraqi government arrests several terror cells that carried out attacks across the country - and admitted they were coordinated by Kiev. Meta apologises to India, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to protesters is briefly removed from Facebook. But New Delhi refuses to accept the company's explanation that it was simply a technical error.





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