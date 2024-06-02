Create New Account
Trial, Ukraine and False Flags
Jim Dunn aka TUSOE
Published 15 hours ago

The Trump trial verdict in New York City is part of an effort to keep the Deep state in power indefinitely.  If the lawfare fails, we will go into World War 3, if that fails then we will just have Third World Bana Republic Martial Law.   

