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When Corrupt Karen Cops Think They're Above The Law!
OfficerGabester
OfficerGabester
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On May 17th 2022, a cop from the St. Petersburg Police Department was investigating a corrupt deputy sheriff from the Pinellas County Sheriff's office.

🚨⬇️👇PREVIOUS VIDEO👇⬇️🚨


When An Entitled Karen Thinks She Is Above The Law!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Igi6XqMzDxc&list=PLwEonq3ZrozxcWWOfHkowIMqRch4cYiSl&index=1


Prologue: 0:00 - 0:43

Intro 0:44 - 0:51

Analysis: 0:52 - 1:06

Police Interaction - 1:07 - 26:41

Arrest: 26:42 - 35:47

Aftermath: 37:48 - 36:00

Video Suggestion: 36:01 - 33:38

Outro: 36:39 - 36:48


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Keywords
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Chapters

Prologue: 0:00 - 0:43

Intro 0:44 - 0:51

Analysis: 0:52 - 1:06

Police Interaction - 1:07 - 26:41

Arrest: 26:42 - 35:47

Aftermath: 37:48 - 36:00

Video Suggestion: 36:01 - 33:38

Outro: 36:39 - 36:48

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy