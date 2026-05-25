When Corrupt Karen Cops Think They're Above The Law!

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On May 17th 2022, a cop from the St. Petersburg Police Department was investigating a corrupt deputy sheriff from the Pinellas County Sheriff's office.
🚨⬇️👇PREVIOUS VIDEO👇⬇️🚨
When An Entitled Karen Thinks She Is Above The Law!:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Igi6XqMzDxc&list=PLwEonq3ZrozxcWWOfHkowIMqRch4cYiSl&index=1
Prologue: 0:00 - 0:43
Intro 0:44 - 0:51
Analysis: 0:52 - 1:06
Police Interaction - 1:07 - 26:41
Arrest: 26:42 - 35:47
Aftermath: 37:48 - 36:00
Video Suggestion: 36:01 - 33:38
Outro: 36:39 - 36:48
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Prologue: 0:00 - 0:43
Intro 0:44 - 0:51
Analysis: 0:52 - 1:06
Police Interaction - 1:07 - 26:41
Arrest: 26:42 - 35:47
Aftermath: 37:48 - 36:00
Video Suggestion: 36:01 - 33:38
Outro: 36:39 - 36:48