When Corrupt Karen Cops Think They're Above The Law!

On May 17th 2022, a cop from the St. Petersburg Police Department was investigating a corrupt deputy sheriff from the Pinellas County Sheriff's office.

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When An Entitled Karen Thinks She Is Above The Law!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Igi6XqMzDxc&list=PLwEonq3ZrozxcWWOfHkowIMqRch4cYiSl&index=1





Prologue: 0:00 - 0:43

Intro 0:44 - 0:51

Analysis: 0:52 - 1:06

Police Interaction - 1:07 - 26:41

Arrest: 26:42 - 35:47

Aftermath: 37:48 - 36:00

Video Suggestion: 36:01 - 33:38

Outro: 36:39 - 36:48





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