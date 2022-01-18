“This is Do or Die!” - EPIC Convoy Headed to Canadian Capital to Shut it Down!

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It appears that Canada has reached the tipping point. I have never in my life seen Laura-Lynn Thompson filled with so much righteous anger. The Canadians have nothing left to lose. It is either shut down the corrupt tyrannical NWO dictatorship in Ottawa right now or starve to death this winter.
Laura-Lynn Thompson: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/convoytotakebackcanada:3
Pat King - Canada Unity: https://canada-unity.com/