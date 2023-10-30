Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Many pedophiles among US Senators
channel image
Greekinsider
79 Subscribers
97 views
Published Yesterday

Former U.S. Army General and national security adviser, Michael Flynn, says that there are many members of the US House and Senate that are compromised by globalists who blackmail them because they had sex with children.

https://archive.ph/SaeD4

Keywords
childrenusasenatorsarmysexflynngeneral

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket