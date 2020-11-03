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SHOWTIME - your world will never be the same
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150 views • November 03, 2020
They have years of planning, scripting, setting the stage and preparing the audience for the show we are going to experience first-hand. Try to keep in mind that the players on both sides are just as scripted, directed and controlled by the same elites in the upper tiers of their pyramid as actors in any production.
This is like any good movie where the theater is ALL. Reality is suspended. In this case you are supposed to completely trust the gladiator who saves our world from the violent gangs and suit-and-tie psychopaths.
Be very, very suspicious.
This is like any good movie where the theater is ALL. Reality is suspended. In this case you are supposed to completely trust the gladiator who saves our world from the violent gangs and suit-and-tie psychopaths.
Be very, very suspicious.
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