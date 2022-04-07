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Tombstone Brewing Simcoe Single Hop IPA 3.75/5
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1 view • April 07, 2022
7.1 ABV, best guessed IBUs is 35-40 SRM is a juicy golden orange 18. A pretty nice citrus/apricot nose makes it smell interesting. Initial hit is tongue centric. Mostly a berry/apricot taste. She is medium fast thru the middle and dry and dirty on the back end. Bitterness kicks in at the back of the throat and lingers on. Not bad for an IPA flavor wise but too bitter for me. Not really my style.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on w me. ( Odd as it sounds it's kinda lonely w/o jimbo breaking my balls but I'll adjust.)
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
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Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on w me. ( Odd as it sounds it's kinda lonely w/o jimbo breaking my balls but I'll adjust.)
Be the Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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