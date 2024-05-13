Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do You Know the Difference?
channel image
CHP Canada
100 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Woke activists have confused this generation of children and promoted the biologic myth that gender is fluid. We know that there are only two genders. “. . . male and female He created them.” (Genesis 1:27)

It’s time to tell the truth to our Canadian youth. If you know the difference, join the Christian Heritage Party and help make a better Canada. Join CHP today at https://www.chp.ca/get-involved


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
genderchp canadachristian heritage partyrod tayloradcommercialchpconfusioncdnpolionlytwogenders

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket