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Facebook, Fauci, and the “Morality” Pill
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60 views • May 26, 2021
May 26, 2021
They’ve been working for years on a magic pill to force us all to be compliant. Join me to find out how Fauci, Facebook and Google are developing ways to form us into a new community of vaccine-compliant sheeple who will do what we’re told.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://thefederalist.com/2021/05/26/googles-latest-privacy-invasion-partnership-gives-it-access-to-32-million-patient-health-care-records/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/last-pandemic-science-military-60-minutes-2021-04-11/
https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
https://collab.its.virginia.edu/access/content/attachment/6c8b7f20-0de5-43a8-9d6e-7812621c0002/Syllabus/db1e5d48-2f23-4279-ad97-72c7246865a5/EmanuelGrady-FourParadigmsofClinicalResearch.pdf
https://slate.com/technology/2017/03/why-we-are-so-alarmed-by-the-idea-of-a-moral-enhancement-pill.html
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to vera
They’ve been working for years on a magic pill to force us all to be compliant. Join me to find out how Fauci, Facebook and Google are developing ways to form us into a new community of vaccine-compliant sheeple who will do what we’re told.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://thefederalist.com/2021/05/26/googles-latest-privacy-invasion-partnership-gives-it-access-to-32-million-patient-health-care-records/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/last-pandemic-science-military-60-minutes-2021-04-11/
https://theconversation.com/morality-pills-may-be-the-uss-best-shot-at-ending-the-coronavirus-pandemic-according-to-one-ethicist-142601
https://collab.its.virginia.edu/access/content/attachment/6c8b7f20-0de5-43a8-9d6e-7812621c0002/Syllabus/db1e5d48-2f23-4279-ad97-72c7246865a5/EmanuelGrady-FourParadigmsofClinicalResearch.pdf
https://slate.com/technology/2017/03/why-we-are-so-alarmed-by-the-idea-of-a-moral-enhancement-pill.html
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to vera
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