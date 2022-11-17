Michael Salla
Nov 17, 2022
On November 1, my US Army source JP revealed that another giant king in a stasis chamber had been found in Iraq. According to other sources, the giant is one of a group of 12 scientists left by a departing faction of the Anunnaki. JP gave details of the location of the sleeping giant as somewhere under the remains of the Sumerian city of Nippur, which was the ancient capital of the leader of the Anunnaki space fleet, Enlil, and his son Ninurta.
This the audio/visual version of an article published on November 17 at: https://exopolitics.org/7-sleeping-anunnaki-scientists-are-awakening/
Many thanks to Elena Danaan for permission to use extracts from her communication with Enki/Prince Ea and her artwork.
More information about the December 3 webinar is available at: https://exopolitics.org/enkis-return-restoring-adamic-dna-the-tree-of-life-awakening-giants/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcJqvIPbniQ
