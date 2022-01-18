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POLICE VIOLENTLY BARG IN HOME TO ARREST BAR OWNER FOR VIOLATING MANDATE-AUSTRALIA
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111 views • January 18, 2022
Emergency Toowoomba Update
An Interview with Bar Wunder. Overnight Toowoomba Police have escalated their attempts in applying the current "Mandated" by arresting the owners of Bar Wunder at approximately 1am, violently barging in on their private premises with a number of police. One has been released on bail and one has been held in custody in the Toowoomba watch house.
An Interview with Bar Wunder. Overnight Toowoomba Police have escalated their attempts in applying the current "Mandated" by arresting the owners of Bar Wunder at approximately 1am, violently barging in on their private premises with a number of police. One has been released on bail and one has been held in custody in the Toowoomba watch house.
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