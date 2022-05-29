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It is not over until God says it is over!
Dr Rick Patterson
Dr Rick Patterson
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51 views • May 29, 2022
It is not over until God says its over! Sunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
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Claim of Thrones
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MusicvSunday's teaching will reveal what we all know. There is something very wrong in the world! The world you grew up with and knew it changing quickly! Learn what you and your family needs to do to prepare! DON'T MISS THIS!

Christ Life Center - Dr. Rick Patterson www.christlifecenter.org
Give online by texting
73256 CHRISTLIFECENTER (one word) in subject line!

Video and Music clips are licensed by:
Young Messiah licensed by www.WingClips.com
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
Music clips are licensed by:
www.pixabay.com
www.stock.adobe.com
www.sermoncentral.com



Online Services
We provide weekly online Services and Teachings
Please subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DrRickPatte...
www.rumble.com/drrickpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.rickpatterson.blogspot.com
www.drrickpatterson.com
www.brighteon.com/drrickpatterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.bitchute.com/drrickpatterson
www.brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson
www.patterson.org
www.facebook.com/drrickpatterson
https://brandnewtube.com/drrickpatterson

EMAIL:

[email protected]
[email protected]

Social Media:

www.gettr.com/drrickpatterson
www.twitter.com/drrickey
www.instagram.com/ricklpatterson
www.mewe.com/drrickpatterson
www.parler.com/drrickpatterson
www.telegram.com/drrickpqttterson
www.gab.com/drrickpatterson
www.signal.com/drrickpatterson
https://www.tumblr.com/blog/drrickpat...

www.christlifecenter.org

NEWS SITES:
www.breitbart.com
www.epochtimes.com
https://childrenshealthdefense.org
https://www.mercola.com
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com FREE
www.rumble.com
https://www.brighteon.com
Music in this video
Learn more
Song
Claim of Thrones
Artist
RKVC
Album
Claim of Thrones
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library
Music

You may give to Christ Life Center by texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word).
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