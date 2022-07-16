Melbourne Protest 16 July 2022

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This video records our Melbourne City protest Saturday 16 July 2022, covering the steady buildup of freedom people and then some of the action during the march. The day was cold, being the middle of Winter in Australia, down to 12 degrees and windy. So the people who came were committed and determined to make a real difference for our future.