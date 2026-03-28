🚨 REP. MARK HARRIS DROPS TRUTH NUKE ON THE FLOOR: "Fact number one, Sharia law is NOT compatible with Western civilization. Fact number two, radical Islam glorifies violence. Fact number three, Sharia law has NO PLACE in our country!"





"Radical Islam teaches harming innocent people, which the last time I checked is the complete opposite of America's constitution, which protects the liberty of all people."





"Listen to these key ideologies that Sharia law teaches its followers. Honor killings, stoning, lashing, or amputation for crimes such as theft, blasphemy, or adultery."





"We will not be silenced because we will speak the truth that others may be too afraid to say. America is not a place for radical Islam to thrive. Period." @RepMarkHarrisNC