Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 22, 2023

Episode 2113 - Car jacking an Aston Martin. Is everything staged? How much stuff is enough stuff? Ted talks about how to have real peace and joy. Why was Russell Brand targeted? Myocarditis is a serious disease. HPV vaccine causes paralysis. How many FBI agents were at Jan 6? Who writes the history books? Plus much much more. High energy must listen show!
