Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Forces Blow Up Russian Most Advanced T-90M Tanks

US Military News
Oct 29, 2023
The T-90M is considered one of the most advanced tanks in the Russian arsenal and has been exported to various countries. Its reputation as a formidable war machine is well-established.
Independent sources like Oryx have reported that Kremlin forces confirmed the loss of 45 T-90 tanks and over 2,300 tanks of various types since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
As we wrap up this compelling story, the footage of this most recent T-90M loss serves as a stark reminder of the swift and unforgiving nature of warfare. It shows that even advanced, heavily armored machines like the T-90M can become vulnerable when struck in the right spot.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JAMEPVPRAWU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.