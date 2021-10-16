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Is This Why They Don't Want You To Know About Ivermectin
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816 views • October 16, 2021
The story of Ivermectin
Someone sent this to me really explaining what Ivermectin is, it’s history and so much more.
They don’t want you to see this which is exactly why I’m sharing it with you.
Remember this disclaimer:
I am not a doctor. I am not giving you medical advice. I’m a REPORTER. I research and I report and I give you the full story open and honestly so YOU can decide.
https://welovetrump.com/2021/10/16/is-this-why-they-dont-want-you-to-know-about-ivermectin/
Someone sent this to me really explaining what Ivermectin is, it’s history and so much more.
They don’t want you to see this which is exactly why I’m sharing it with you.
Remember this disclaimer:
I am not a doctor. I am not giving you medical advice. I’m a REPORTER. I research and I report and I give you the full story open and honestly so YOU can decide.
https://welovetrump.com/2021/10/16/is-this-why-they-dont-want-you-to-know-about-ivermectin/
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