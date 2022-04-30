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Dr Ruckman - RARE Romans Study (NOT Bookstore Version) #4 & #5
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54 views • April 30, 2022
This is the BEST Romans commentary I ever heard. Dr Ruckman teaches from the reformation text (the Authorized Bible) - about how Romans defines Christian Doctrine, without private interpretation. These spiritual truths are indeed "soul food"!
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