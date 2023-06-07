[Nov 4, 2015] TFR - 47 - Revolutionary Radio with Sean McCrary: Navy missile instructor describes things that seem to confirm Flat Earth

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This is the full radio interview I did with Sean McCrary, a Navy missile instructor who describes a number of things, which seem to confirm the idea that we are on a flat Earth.
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