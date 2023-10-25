The Most Famous Levitating Man Daniel Dunglas Home

This video is about Daniel Dunglas Home who was a famous nineteenth-century spiritualist born in 1833. As a youth, he immigrated to America and became famous for seances, talking with the dead, moving tables and levitating. His name is pronounced Hume and he lived from 20 March 1833 – 21 June 1886. Home was a Scottish physical medium with the reported ability to levitate to a variety of heights, speak with the dead, and to produce rapping and knocks in houses at will. His biographer Peter Lamont opines that he was one of the most famous men of his era. Harry Houdini described him as "one of the most conspicuous and lauded of his type and generation".

See: The Extraordinary Life of Daniel Dunglas Home - (A Documentary by Dr Keith Parsons).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1jAAm-nmoU