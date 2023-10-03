Create New Account
Tony Farrell's Cry at Gibraltar's Spotlight Show
Tony Farrell's JAHTalk
The Cry Clip from Gibraltar Broadcasting Company’s: Gibraltar Election Coverage – The Leaders: In the Spotlight, as broadcasted on Thursday 28th September, live from the John Mackintosh Hall.

This clip is commented on in my article: “The Leaders: In the Spotlight” or “The Sleepers and a Cockfight”? on Gibraltar Messenger:

Gibraltar-messenger.net/tony-farrell/leaders-spotlight-sleepers-cockfight

politicselectiongibraltartony-farrell

