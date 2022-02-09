© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Content of Character Series Presents Kevin McGary in collaboration with Dr. John Diamond, America Unhinged
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • February 09, 2022
The Content of Character Series (https://www.contentofcharacterseries.com) Presents a week long Series in Collaboration with Dr. John Diamond, America Unhinged, to spotlight COCS and it's mission to Affirm the Value and Dignity of all cultural groups in America.
VISION
The Content of Character Series™ - Affirming the value and dignity of every cultural group in America through the Judeo-Christian ethic that undergirds our nation.
MISSION
The Content of Character Series™ brings timely educational summits to communities. Well-known speakers work together with local leaders to inform, educate, and activate through a biblical worldview. We identify common ground that rests on the principles of the Judeo-Christian ethic, recognizing our God-given freedoms and networking with all cultural groups as the beneficiaries of His liberty.
Next Event: February 19, 2022 in Walnut, Ca
www.COCSWalnut.com
VISION
The Content of Character Series™ - Affirming the value and dignity of every cultural group in America through the Judeo-Christian ethic that undergirds our nation.
MISSION
The Content of Character Series™ brings timely educational summits to communities. Well-known speakers work together with local leaders to inform, educate, and activate through a biblical worldview. We identify common ground that rests on the principles of the Judeo-Christian ethic, recognizing our God-given freedoms and networking with all cultural groups as the beneficiaries of His liberty.
Next Event: February 19, 2022 in Walnut, Ca
www.COCSWalnut.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.