Florida launches criminal investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT

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It looks like OpenAI has become a Pandora's box.
LEARN MORE HERE: https://mynews13.com/fl/orlando/news/2026/04/21/uthmeier-opens-criminal-investigation-into-openai
LEARN MORE HERE: https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/us-news/it-advised-shooter-on-what-type-of-gun-to-use-florida-launches-probe-over-chatgpts-alleged-role-in-university-shooting/4214755/
Credit to: FOX 13 Tampa Bay & MT