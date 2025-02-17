Pregnant young community college student loaded with clots!

I couldn't find any jab pics. The nose ring is usually all you need these days. She went to DMACC in Iowa and boy were they pushing those mass vaccine clinics at her community college. Was she in the nursing program? I couldn't establish that. You be the judge.

Sources (thanks to Andrea on X!)

https://m.facebook.com/olivia.foddrill.9/

https://www.radioiowa.com/2021/03/31/iowa-to-start-deploying-covid-vaccine-to-college-campuses/

Walensky on pregnant vaccination

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9dybkDZlwHGU/

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality





