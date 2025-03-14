Richard Solomon: As West Declines, Will China Fold to Globalism or Retain Civilizational State?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Solomon discusses his Tao guidebook and spiritual technology on navigating our times (e.g. the "Satanic matrix"). China is rising and it remains to be seen if Beijing capitulates to the one world order or whether it retains its civilizational state. He describes the Anglo-Zionist empire, the decline of Pax Americana, the neo-feudal technocracy, the Trump PSYOP, and more!
About Richard Solomon
Richard Solomon is a geopolitical analyst and writer.
He is also an activist philosopher and president of the Tao Institute of Cognitive, Martial, and Spiritual Technology- currently a metaphysical institution.
