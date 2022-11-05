Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for November 3, 2022

Quo Vadis

Nov 5, 2022

Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:

As Envoy of the Holy Trinity I transmit to you:

Humanity, immersed in the material, immerses itself more in the immediate and finite.

THE HUMAN CREATURE HAS CREATED A GOD of HIMSELF, of HIS MORTAL BODY, of HIS EGO, of HIS POSITION In SOCIETY, LEADING HIM to BE ABLE to LOSE HIS SOUL if HE DOES NOT IMMEDIATELY MAKE THE DECISION of AN ABSOLUTE CHANGE OF LIFE BY GOING to MEET THE CONVERSION.

They keep their eyes on the two countries at war, this being the means by which they distract them by downplaying other countries in conflict.

Keep in mind that in the Balkans there will be the death of a leader, which will immediately lead to war between nations.

Children of Our Queen and Mother do not analyze what is hidden behind what is happening at this time: the stage for the Third World War is planned.

Poor humanity!

They hide under scientific concepts the scourges that the Earth repeatedly receives from nature and they call climate change what has been alerted by Heaven.

WHATEVER HAPPENS PATHS HUMANITY to THE FULFILLMENT of WHAT WAS ANNOUNCED.

Great changes will accelerate the manifestation of events for the purification of this generation.

Another sign appears before you: the moon dressed in red, (1) the color of blood, which you know as the beaver moon.

The beaver provides for the winter, but is threatened by those who chase him to hunt him down.

The moon heralds humanity's advance toward purification:

It portends the promptness of the great earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

It portends the pain in the societies that protest in most countries.

It portends the serious armed uprisings to overthrow governments.

It portends the persecution of a humanity without God towards its brothers.

People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, people full of virtues despised by man without God.

It is the moment of mourning generated by the intelligence of man who has rejected the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother.

His spiritual faculties are in decline, preventing the human creature from harboring faith and noble feelings filled with love as Our King and Lord Jesus Christ commands.

IT IS THE ERA OF THE HOLY SPIRIT FOR THOSE WHO REMAIN FIRM IN THE FAITH. (Joel 2,28-29)

It WILL BE THE MOMENT of decision FOR THOSE WHO WISH TO CONVERT, it IS THE TIME to ACHIEVE it.

As STRONG as THE MOMENT is, it is THE OPTIMUM FOR PERSONAL CONVERSION.

The manual for the path is Love.

The marked guide so that they do not go astray is obedience.

The meeting point is brotherly love.

They have a Mother who loves them and in Her Immaculate Heart She shelters all Her children so that they are not misled by evil.

ATTENTIVE, OBEDIENT, FRATERNAL AND MERCIFUL!

This is the people of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: a people of love, charity and firm and strong faith, so strong that the winds do not bend it. (I Corinthians 13, 1-13)

They wait for the Angel of Peace, they will receive him by the firm faith with which they wait for him.

Pray “in season and out of season” (Eph. 6, 18)

Pray with your actions and actions and love your fellowman even when the fellowman is your own executioner.

Pray for those who do not love you.

Pray with the heart.

Saint Michael the Archangel.

COMMENTARY BY LUZ DE MARÍA.

A very strong call from Saint Michael the Archangel that takes us before a mirror and shapes part of what we are going to experience.

We are invited to Conversion, this is to transcend the human ego, so it will be less heavy.

Carrying human miseries, the human creature maintains his goals within himself because the human ego leads him to give first place to the finite, to his body, which leads him to be more recognized.

It is the culture of a large part of society, the culture of the body and not the fulfillment of being a child of God.

Saint Michael the Archangel breaks down the coming events to move us to conversion immediately, that immediate is an Order that indicates that the moment is urgent.

The red moon anticipates what is to come, the change of the earth and the disturbed actions and actions of the human creature, a moment of great trial, and of great opportunity so that, with the help of the Holy Spirit, those who repent may achieve conversion.

This approaching moon should not be seen as a spectacle, but meditating on what it represents.

Brothers, facing the dreaded war is a time to reflect on the inner life to save the soul. God is love, Love is God.

We must be fraternal and in the midst of the convulsion of the moment be testimonies of the Love of Christ.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-UrFL06bnA