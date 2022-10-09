Explosion on the Crimean Bridge

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RT
October 8, 2022
The bridge that connects the Crimean Peninsula with mainland Russia has been damaged by a truck bombing, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee
Details: https://on.rt.com/c3ea
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