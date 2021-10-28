Training Video 4 - Treating acute and chronic disease with CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution)

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
In TUA University training video 4, you will learn about CDS Protocols. These are the core protocols from Andreas Kalcker's book "Forbidden Health." Helpful spreadsheets mentioned in by Brian: https://bit.ly/CLO2-DIY-Spreadsheets (direct download: https://t.me/mms_health_videos/542) This is video #4 of the 8-part series Join TUA Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote Join TUA Discussion Group: https://t.me/joinchat/WTKamcXNaJdQ-ydP