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Why do healthy people get sick?
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4353 views • February 21, 2022
Just because you eat healthy doesn't necessarily mean you're going to have a strong immune system. I've been exploring the question - Why do healthy people get sick?
After studying thousands of people, I've seen those that are vegan, take care of themselves, and are constantly getting sick. I've also seen those that do everything wrong (smoking, drinking, eating meat), yet they have thriving health.
While many underestimate the emotional component - When we're stressed, the immune system's ability to fight off antigens is greatly reduced. The stress hormone, corticosteroid, can suppress the effectiveness of the immune system and there is a lot of karma and deeply-rooted frequencies that surround feelings like shame, regret, fear, anxiety, jealousy, and resentment.
Work on grounding yourself and nurturing your body to continuously grow stronger. Your body always has the ability to heal itself.
–––––––––––––
Explore my online school, The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Learn from anywhere in the world as I teach courses on:
- The Root Cause of Disease
- The Power of Fasting
- Vibrational Healing
- The Secrets of Happiness
- Why Everyone Needs a Parasite Cleanse
- Urotherapy: The Ancient Art of Self-Healing
Member Benefits: By joining any course, you'll be invited to member-only Q&As, private healing summits, wellness seminars, exclusive access to private interviews with leading medical professionals, giveaways, discounts, and much more! You will also have direct access to me in our private telegram community, an uncensored platform where I can share the truth.
This is an evolving community and I always want to hear from you as we continue to grow.
Join the Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Gab (DrEdwardGroup) https://gab.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
After studying thousands of people, I've seen those that are vegan, take care of themselves, and are constantly getting sick. I've also seen those that do everything wrong (smoking, drinking, eating meat), yet they have thriving health.
While many underestimate the emotional component - When we're stressed, the immune system's ability to fight off antigens is greatly reduced. The stress hormone, corticosteroid, can suppress the effectiveness of the immune system and there is a lot of karma and deeply-rooted frequencies that surround feelings like shame, regret, fear, anxiety, jealousy, and resentment.
Work on grounding yourself and nurturing your body to continuously grow stronger. Your body always has the ability to heal itself.
–––––––––––––
Explore my online school, The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Learn from anywhere in the world as I teach courses on:
- The Root Cause of Disease
- The Power of Fasting
- Vibrational Healing
- The Secrets of Happiness
- Why Everyone Needs a Parasite Cleanse
- Urotherapy: The Ancient Art of Self-Healing
Member Benefits: By joining any course, you'll be invited to member-only Q&As, private healing summits, wellness seminars, exclusive access to private interviews with leading medical professionals, giveaways, discounts, and much more! You will also have direct access to me in our private telegram community, an uncensored platform where I can share the truth.
This is an evolving community and I always want to hear from you as we continue to grow.
Join the Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow on social media! ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Gab (DrEdwardGroup) https://gab.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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