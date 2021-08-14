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ICU Nurse: Tells ALL, Ivermectin Blocked , Remdesivir NOT effective, PCR test cases FRAUD, ,
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218 views • August 14, 2021
This ICU nurse is a Covid Specialist Nurse in the ICU. She explains how Ivermectin IS THE GOLD STANDARD of successful treatment and prevention of covid. But it has been blocked since Dec.2020, and even after hundreds of GOOD doctors complained about the attack and REMOVAL of Ivermectin as a treatment for covid, they still pushed ahead with Remdesivir and of course Ventilators. Why not, there's $40,000 given in Federal Money to every hospital that pushes "the standard" of Remdesivir, and of course Ventilators. She shows MANY statistics from various Gov't. websites to demonstrate the case fraud.
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