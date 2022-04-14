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Somebody Needs To Go To JAIL! (Dr. Joel Wallach, 2015)
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380 views • April 14, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach walks us through the corruption of Big Pharma and why people today are sicker than ever. Somebody needs to go to jail for what's been done to our health in the last 100 years. Find out how to stay healthy and avoid everything related to Big Pharma at all cost.
All Humans Require 90 Essential Nutrients for Optimal Health and Longevity:
• 60 Essential Minerals
• 16 Essential Vitamins
• 12 Essential Amino Acids
• 3 Essential Fatty Acids
You can't get the nutrients you need from food alone due to:
• Soil Erosion
• Industrial Farming
• Food Processing
• Limited Dietary Choices
Dr. Joel Wallach
https://askdoclive.com
All Humans Require 90 Essential Nutrients for Optimal Health and Longevity:
• 60 Essential Minerals
• 16 Essential Vitamins
• 12 Essential Amino Acids
• 3 Essential Fatty Acids
You can't get the nutrients you need from food alone due to:
• Soil Erosion
• Industrial Farming
• Food Processing
• Limited Dietary Choices
Dr. Joel Wallach
https://askdoclive.com
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