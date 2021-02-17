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The Bitcoin Whitepaper: Reading and Analysis - A peer-to-peer system that accounts for human nature
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60 views • February 17, 2021
Listen along while I read and analyze the revolutionary Bitcoin Whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto.
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Read the Bitcoin Whitepaper
https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
4:04 Abstract
6:25 Introduction
10:08 Transactions
13:21 Timestamp Server
14:19 Proof-of-Work
18:18 Network
20:33 Incentive
23:40 Reclaiming Disk Space
25:27 Simplified Payment Verification
27:37 Combining and Splitting Value
28:53 Privacy
31:10 Calculations
37:37 Conclusion
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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
Where Bitcoin is Accepted Locally and Globally
https://marketplacegold.com/crypto/49-bitcoin
Join https://marketplacegold.com/register
Add a listing https://marketplacegold.com/advertise
Read the Bitcoin Whitepaper
https://bitcoin.org/bitcoin.pdf
4:04 Abstract
6:25 Introduction
10:08 Transactions
13:21 Timestamp Server
14:19 Proof-of-Work
18:18 Network
20:33 Incentive
23:40 Reclaiming Disk Space
25:27 Simplified Payment Verification
27:37 Combining and Splitting Value
28:53 Privacy
31:10 Calculations
37:37 Conclusion
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
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