'Russia Brought the West to its Knees' - Kyiv Officially Accused the US & the EU of their Impotence
Published 19 hours ago

You probably all remember the Spring of last year. Back then, Western officials, led by the United States, said only one thing - Russia would soon collapse and that Putin had already lost by deciding to declare war on Western values and his aspirations to expel the Western military from Ukraine.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

