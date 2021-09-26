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FOLLOWING UP ON MIKE ADAMS' COVID'S RACIAL-AFFINITY China and Taiwan are the real targets ..see stats
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311 views • September 26, 2021
Recently, Mike Adams the Health Ranger,
mentioned in a video that the virus
kills some races more than
other races. I had never heard
of this mentioned before. These
Case Fatality Rates by country sorted by the highest and the lowest rates
imply that China and Taiwan are the
Real genetic targets. The "shooters" are possibly
in the list of lowest CFR on the left. Thanks to Mike Adams. Notice that obese peoples are not in the highest-risk countries. There is a lot of misdirection in mainstream news.
mentioned in a video that the virus
kills some races more than
other races. I had never heard
of this mentioned before. These
Case Fatality Rates by country sorted by the highest and the lowest rates
imply that China and Taiwan are the
Real genetic targets. The "shooters" are possibly
in the list of lowest CFR on the left. Thanks to Mike Adams. Notice that obese peoples are not in the highest-risk countries. There is a lot of misdirection in mainstream news.
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