Robert Kennedy JR openly admitted to the public that his father was going to remove the clandestine services from the CIA one week before he was killed. What are the chances that JFK wanted to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and then Robert Kennedy wanted to make moves as well and then ended up dead himself?

When is it going to come out that the CIA killed Robert Kennedy because it's hard to believe any official story that they have fed us over the years?

Why is it that those who openly talk about dismantling the CIA or stopping wars ends up dead by lone gunmen soon after?

https://rumble.com/v22naim-robert-kennedy-jr-was-right-about-the-cia.html










