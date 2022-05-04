【Ukraine Rescue】A Mother and Her Son From Moscow Applaud NFSC’s Cause of Taking Down the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/02/2022 A mother and son from Moscow say that, like the Communist China, there is no freedom of speech in Russia under Putin; and like the new Chinese people from the NFSC, they come here to show the world that they do not support their own government. They are convinced that they can see the overthrow of the communist dictatorship in their lifetime, and they are fighting for that dream.