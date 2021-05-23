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WHY??
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51 views • May 23, 2021
(Forgive my error concerning the War of 1812. I meant to say the French and Indian War! Washington died in 1799!)
5 MILLION+ DEAD AMERICANS SINCE 1776 FOR THE FREEDOM WE NOW SEEM READY TO ABANDON? WHY???
5 MILLION+ DEAD AMERICANS SINCE 1776 FOR THE FREEDOM WE NOW SEEM READY TO ABANDON? WHY???
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